Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 18, 2021: 19,762 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,762 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 65 more than Friday. There have been 348 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 94,892 negative test results as of Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,687/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 51.69 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.80 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 576 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 361 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,467 cases (7 more than Friday)

Randall — 324 cases

Twin Lakes — 578 cases (3 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 316 cases

Paris — 140 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 153 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 769,212 positive tests and 3,475,148 negative tests with 8,251 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 71,934 positives as of Monday.