Hospice Alliance to offer support group for children

The following is a news release from Hospice Alliance:

Hospice Alliance is pleased to offer Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, a support group for children and their trusted adults. Starting, Thursday, October 21 st , groups are offered on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Children ages two to eighteen are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult. An all-community offered resource, the support group is not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.

“We saw a need that was going unmet, so we decided to fulfill the need,” said Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance, Executive Director, “We are constantly seeking ways to provide services, not only for our patients and their families at end-of-life, but also after they experience loss. Our grief support programs have always been available to any adult in need. Now we are able to offer bereavement services to children as well.”

The program will be managed by Jennifer Sytkowski, Bereavement Coordinator, Hospice Alliance, and a team of trained volunteers who will act as facilitators and assistants. The curriculum and activities involved are developmentally appropriate as children will be grouped by age.

“Children who have lost someone important to them do not have to “stay stuck” in an isolating, broken experience. Rather, working through loss with the support of others can potentially teach resilience, empathy, creativity and perseverance. By honoring grief and integrating loss in healthy and meaningful ways, we can help support families who are seeking it. Connections is a powerful resource for our communities,” shared Jenny Sytkowski, Bereavement

Coordinator.

For more information regarding Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope visit hospicealliance.org or to register email:

bereavement@hospicealliance.org or call (262) 652-4400.