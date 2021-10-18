Agenda Oct. 18, 2021: Randall Consolidated School J1 Board regular meeting Oct. 19, 2021

The Randall Consolidated School J1 Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items are:
- 2020-2021 3rd Friday Enrollment Report.
- Approve 2021-2022 District Budget and Tax Levy.
