Agenda Oct. 18, 2021: Randall Consolidated School J1 Board regular meeting Oct. 19, 2021

Oct 18th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School J1 Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • 2020-2021 3rd Friday Enrollment Report.
  • Approve 2021-2022 District Budget and Tax Levy.

The full agenda is available here.

