Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Oct. 18, 2021

Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Motion to approve Ordinance 2021-10-1 Creating Chapter 8.90 Pertaining to Special Events.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Application #5 from Scherrer Construction for $942,672.30.
- Discussion on an Ordinance Pertaining to Small Motorized Vehicle Operation.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #3 from JJ Henderson for $305,868.58.
- 2022 Proposed Budget Review.