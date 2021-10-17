Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) annual meeting and regular board meeting Oct. 17, 2021

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Monday.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the Library (Room #125). Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and Possible Approval of Expenditures.

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, Compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing

Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.

Discuss and Possible Approval of New Policies.

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting follows, starting at 7 p.m. in the Library (Room #125).

Among the annual meeting agenda items are:

2021-2022 Treasures Report and Budget Presentation

Authorization of Tax Levy

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.