Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 15, 2021: 19,697 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,697 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 35 more than Thursday. There have been 348 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 94,741 negative test results as of Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,629/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday, the last day for which this data is available.

In Kenosha County, 51.54 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.69 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, the last day for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 574 cases

Paddock Lake — 360 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,460 cases (7 more than Thursday)

Randall — 324 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 575 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 316 cases

Paris — 139 cases

Brighton — 153 cases (1 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 761,892 positive tests and 3,454,827 negative tests with 8,230 deaths statewide as of Thursday, the as day for which data is avilable.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 71,718 positives as of Friday.