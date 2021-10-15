Fundraiser on Oct. 23 to benefit family of 6 year old injured during recess

A fundraiser to support Alex Hook, a 6 year old who suffered a traumatic brain injury during recess at Riverview School on Sept. 10, will be held at Benders Bar and Grill, 409 E Northwater St. Silver Lake, on Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 7 p.m.

This family friendly event which will feature:

Pig Roast

Raffle Prizes

Silent Auction

Live music: 1-3 p.m. Midnight Riders; 3-7 p.m. Nick Sanzeri

For more information please contact Michelle Koertgen (773) 495-5533 or Nicole Thompson (920) 260-1131.

A Facebook event page is available here.