Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 14, 2021: 19,662 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,662 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 42 more than Wedneday. There have been 348 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 94,421 negative test results (same as Wednesday).

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,629/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 51.54 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.69 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 574 cases

Paddock Lake — 360 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,453 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 323 cases

Twin Lakes — 574 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 316 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 139 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 152 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 761,892 positive tests and 3,454,827 negative tests with 8,230 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 71,628 positives as of Thursday.