Cooler temperatures are on the way for the beginning of the weekend, but temps are expected to rebound by early next week into the high 60s or low 70s.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures will not break out of the high 50s. Sunday will rally some with a high of 65 and Monday and Tuesday’s highs should be right around 70.

Lows are expected to be in the 40s throughout that period, with no frost in sight.