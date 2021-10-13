Veterans Memorial Park dedication coverage

Oct 13th, 2021
by Earlene Frederick.

Over one hundred people gathered at the Honor Plaza in the new part of the Veterans Memorial Park. The new part has an entrance off of Highway F.

Honor Plaza flags
cutting the ribbon

The project began 20 years, ago with the purchase of a gravel pit. The land sat on hold for almost 10 years, because of the cost of development. In 2009, a committee determined it should be a park that emphasizing sustainable living, education, and recreation. In 2011 a conceptual plan was created. In 2012, the first master plan was created. At the end of 2012, the County had the opportunity to purchase 113 acres of land immediately adjacent to the west boundary of the park. This made the park a total of 347 acres.

The Veterans Memorial Plan shows the (B) parkway and (C) memorials shelters allowing visitors to explore the park while learning and honoring Kenosha County veterans. The (D) Honor Plaza serves as a trailhead for the multi-use trails and provides space to gather and a place to reflect. (2021 Masterplan)
Master of Ceremonies
Master of Ceremonies, Ali Nelson, Director Veterans Services
Pastor Dave DeBerge
Pastor Dave DeBerge gave the invocation and benediction
Retired Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink
Retired Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink
Retired Army Master Sergeant Robert Livingston
Retired Army Master Sergeant Robert Livingston
Jennie Tunkieicz
County Executive Jim Kreuser could not attend, so several people spoke in his stead. Jennie Tunkieicz, Chief of staff.
Dennis Elverman
Former County Board Supervisor, Dennis Elverman
Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins.
Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins
crowd
Some of the crowd
KAVV
Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans prepare to present the colors.
County Board members cut the ribbon.
County Board members cut the ribbon
Share23
Tweet
23 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives