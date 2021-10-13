Veterans Memorial Park dedication coverage

Over one hundred people gathered at the Honor Plaza in the new part of the Veterans Memorial Park. The new part has an entrance off of Highway F.

The project began 20 years, ago with the purchase of a gravel pit. The land sat on hold for almost 10 years, because of the cost of development. In 2009, a committee determined it should be a park that emphasizing sustainable living, education, and recreation. In 2011 a conceptual plan was created. In 2012, the first master plan was created. At the end of 2012, the County had the opportunity to purchase 113 acres of land immediately adjacent to the west boundary of the park. This made the park a total of 347 acres.

The Veterans Memorial Plan shows the (B) parkway and (C) memorials shelters allowing visitors to explore the park while learning and honoring Kenosha County veterans. The (D) Honor Plaza serves as a trailhead for the multi-use trails and provides space to gather and a place to reflect. (2021 Masterplan)

Master of Ceremonies, Ali Nelson, Director Veterans Services

Pastor Dave DeBerge gave the invocation and benediction

Retired Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink

Retired Army Master Sergeant Robert Livingston

County Executive Jim Kreuser could not attend, so several people spoke in his stead. Jennie Tunkieicz, Chief of staff.

Former County Board Supervisor, Dennis Elverman

Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins

Some of the crowd

Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans prepare to present the colors.

County Board members cut the ribbon