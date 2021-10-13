Veterans Memorial Park dedication coverage

Over one hundred people gathered at the Honor Plaza in the new part of the Veterans Memorial Park. The new part has an entrance off of Highway F.
The project began 20 years, ago with the purchase of a gravel pit. The land sat on hold for almost 10 years, because of the cost of development. In 2009, a committee determined it should be a park that emphasizing sustainable living, education, and recreation. In 2011 a conceptual plan was created. In 2012, the first master plan was created. At the end of 2012, the County had the opportunity to purchase 113 acres of land immediately adjacent to the west boundary of the park. This made the park a total of 347 acres.