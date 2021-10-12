Units responding for alarm in Lake Shangri-la

Oct 12th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:44 p.m, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 22000 block of 118th Street in Lake Shangri-la.

Per dispatch: This a fire alarm from a smoke detector.

