Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 12, 2021: 19,564 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,564 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 52 more than Monday. There have been 347 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Monday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 94,279 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,571/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 51.45 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.59 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 571 cases (7 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 357 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,445 cases (5 more than Monday)

Randall — 322 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 571 cases (3 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 313 cases

Paris — 138 cases

Brighton — 152 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 756,855 positive tests and 3,439,820 negative tests with 8,194 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 71,450 positives as of Tuesday.