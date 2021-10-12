Bristol passes flat 2022 village tax levy

The Bristol Village Board has passed a 2022 tax levy with a less than 1 percent increase.

The unanimous action took place at a special board meeting following a public hearing on the village budget on Monday.

The 2022 tax levy for all purposes will be $1,769,102, which is an increase of $10,894 or .62 percent over 2021. Due to a $35,894 increase in valuation, the resulting tax rate will decrease slightly from 2.65 to 2.64 per $1,000 of valuation.

Village administrator Randy Kerkman said the biggest budgeting challenge was a higher than expected increase in cost for police protection from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The yearly contract with the Sheriff’s Department to provide dedicated patrol to Bristol increased about 8 percent or about $30,000. The village was expecting a 3 or 4 percent increase, Kerkman said at the board meeting in September where the contract was approved by the board.

The village is obligated to provide police protection. The contract is still likely less expensive than the village creating its own department, Kerkman said in September.

“I voiced our displeasure,” Kerkman said in September. “If it’s another 8 percent next year, there will have to be discussions” though he pointed out there really is not a viable alternative to contracting with the Sheriff’s Department.

The village is using money from its fund balance to cover the increase this year, Kerkman said,

The slightly lower tax rate means property owners whose property valuations have not changed since last year should see a small decrease in the village portion of their property taxes.

The village has not done a village-wide valuation update since 2019. Kerkman said the village will likely need to do a re-valuation in 2023.