Agenda: Salem School District Board special meeting Oct. 13, 2021

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a special board meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym at the school.

The meeting will be available for live stream viewing here at the time of the meeting.

The only agenda item is: Board Consideration of Any Changes to COVID School Safety Protocols Including In-School Safety Measures and Quarantine/Exposure Protocols.

