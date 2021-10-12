Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board special and committee of the whole meetings Oct. 13, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, starting at 5:45 p.m.

The special board meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. The only agenda item is: Motion to approve Resolution R21-12, a Resolution to establish Municipal Wards based on the 2020 US Census the water.

The committee of the whole meeting, at which discussion takes place but no action is taken, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion: WE Energies Street light re lamp project.

Discussion: WIS DOT Reconstruction financial agreement between WIS DOT and the Village.

Discussion: WIS DOT maintenance agreement.

The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.