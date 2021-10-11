Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 11, 2021: 19,512 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,512 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 108 more than Friday. There have been 344 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 94,188 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,542/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 51.45 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.57 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 564 cases (5 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 357 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,440 cases (12 more than Friday)

Randall — 320 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 568 cases (2 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 313 cases

Paris — 138 cases (4 more than Friday)

Brighton — 152 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 754,054 positive tests and 3,434,968 negative tests with 8,151 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 71,351 positives as of Friday.