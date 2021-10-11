Agendas: Central High School District of Westosha Board meeting, Personnel/Policy Committee meeting Oct. 12, 2021

The Central High School District of Westosha Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4:40 p.m. in executive (closed) session to consider retirement language clarification and staff contract.
A regular meeting will be held at 5 p.m. or immediately following executive session. Among the agnda items for that meeting are:
- Facility Project Planning Update
- 2021-22 School Year Update
- Strategic Planning Process Update and Next Steps
The board’s Personnel/Policy Committee will meet immediately after the regular full board meeting or at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is to review Neola policies.