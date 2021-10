A little rain didn’t dampen spirits at the Western Kenosha County Historical Society’s Historyfest Sunday afternoon.

It was held at the historical society in Miller Park at 25905 114th St. in Trevor.

Visitors could tour the historical society and the special displays, the one-room schoolhouse, and other displays outside. Children could paint pumpkins, enjoy the bouncy house, or look at new or old fire engines. Some attended school, writing on slates with chalk.