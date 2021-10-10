Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Oct. 11, 2021

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

CHRISTOPHER ROBERT AVERY, 35345 70th PL, Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance from the Kenosha County Zoning Ordinance (Section III. K. 12.17-5: which states that swimming pools shall only be installed in the rear yard of a premise) to construct a swimming pool to be located in the side yard on Tax Key Parcel #95-4-119-033-0111, 35345 70th PL..

The full agenda is available here.