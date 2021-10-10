Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Oct. 11, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be live streamed here and also will be available for viewing after the meeting.

Among the agenda items are:

Johns Disposal Contract extension/amendment updating the 2022 rates

Approval of the 2022 Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Contract, an agreement for general law enforcement services to be provided by the County of Kenosha, Wisconsin to the Village of Salem Lakes, Wisconsin.

Cancellation of the Rock Lake Park Lease Contract.

2022 Purchase of Service Funding request from the Sharing Center for $12,000.

The full agenda is available here.