Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing, special meeting and regular meeting Oct. 11, 2021

The Bristol VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a series of meetings Monday at Village Hall..
First will be a budget hearing and special VIllage Board meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The agenda includes:
- Presentation of the 2022 Village General Budget, Fire and Rescue and Recycling budgets.
- To adopt Village Tax Levy.
- To adopt 2022 General, Special Revenue and Capital Projects Funds.
- To adopt 2022 Enterprise Funds.
The budget hearing and special board meeting agenda is available here.
The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Thomas Hribar d/b/a Hribar Storage, LLC 1821 East Frontage Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177 (Applicant) and GRK Farms LLC 17320 93rd Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner) for a Conditional Use Permit to operate an indoor and outdoor storage of recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, snowmobiles and campers on tax parcel #37-4-121-164-0313 on approximately 37.756 acres located in the SE ¼, Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 23 East Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at 17320 93rd Street on the north side of Hwy C just east of 176th Avenue (former mink farm).
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bristol 130th & 50, LLC c/o Bear Development, LLC 4015 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) for a Final Plat of Subdivision on tax parcel # 37-4-121-122-0331. For informational purposes this property is located in the Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ and the Southeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 12, Township 1 North, Range 21 East, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin also known as Bristol Commons. (Located on 130th Avenue, just south of current dead end).
- Tabled from 9/27/2021: Consider for approval Ordinance No. 2021-3: An ordinance regulating the use of scare guns.