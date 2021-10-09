Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing, special meeting and regular meeting Oct. 11, 2021

The Bristol VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a series of meetings Monday at Village Hall..

First will be a budget hearing and special VIllage Board meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The agenda includes:

Presentation of the 2022 Village General Budget, Fire and Rescue and Recycling budgets.

To adopt Village Tax Levy.

To adopt 2022 General, Special Revenue and Capital Projects Funds.

To adopt 2022 Enterprise Funds.

The budget hearing and special board meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Thomas Hribar d/b/a Hribar Storage, LLC 1821 East Frontage Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177 (Applicant) and GRK Farms LLC 17320 93 rd Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner) for a Conditional Use Permit to operate an indoor and outdoor storage of recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, snowmobiles and campers on tax parcel #37-4-121-164-0313 on approximately 37.756 acres located in the SE ¼, Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 23 East Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at 17320 93 rd Street on the north side of Hwy C just east of 176 th Avenue (former mink farm).

Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner) for a Conditional Use Permit to operate an indoor and outdoor storage of recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, snowmobiles and campers on tax parcel #37-4-121-164-0313 on approximately 37.756 acres located in the SE ¼, Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 23 East Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at 17320 93 Street on the north side of Hwy C just east of 176 Avenue (former mink farm). Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bristol 130th & 50, LLC c/o Bear Development, LLC 4015 80 th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) for a Final Plat of Subdivision on tax parcel # 37-4-121-122-0331. For informational purposes this property is located in the Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ and the Southeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 12, Township 1 North, Range 21 East, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin also known as Bristol Commons. (Located on 130 th Avenue, just south of current dead end).

Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner) for a Final Plat of Subdivision on tax parcel # 37-4-121-122-0331. For informational purposes this property is located in the Northeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ and the Southeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 12, Township 1 North, Range 21 East, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin also known as Bristol Commons. (Located on 130 Avenue, just south of current dead end). Tabled from 9/27/2021: Consider for approval Ordinance No. 2021-3: An ordinance regulating the use of scare guns.

The full agenda for the regular meeting is available here.