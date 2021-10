Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:08 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 30200 block of Wilmot Road in WIlmot.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Deputies on scene reporting some injuries to those involved.

UPDATE 3:13 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene confirms two vehicles involved, both upright.