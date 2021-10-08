Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 8, 2021: 19,404 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,404 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 81 more than Thursday. There have been 344 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Thursday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 93,776 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,476/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 51.35 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.43 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 559 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 356 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 1,428 cases (10 more than Thursday)

Randall — 318 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 566 cases (9 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 313 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Paris — 134 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 152 cases (2 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 748,854 positive tests and 3,418,430 negative tests with 8,107 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 71,138 positives as of Friday.