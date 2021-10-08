Dense fog advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for an much of far southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.
The advisory is set to be in effect until 10 a.m.
Visibility may be a quarter of a mile or less in places.
