A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 10

St. Alphonsus Paris in New Munster will host its Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner Oct. 10.
Turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served individually in carry-out style from 11 am to 3:30 pm. $13/per plate.
Limited indoor seating/outdoor seating. Carry-outs available.
The event also will include: Meat Raffle, 10X Raffle, Kid’s Games, Ladies Booth, Silent Auction, Baked Goods.
Sweets Auction will start at 4 p.m.
Call 262-537-4370 for more information and/or details.