Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 7, 2021: 19,323 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,323 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 93 more than Wednesday. There have been 343 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 2 more than Wednesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 93,270 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,426/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 51.26 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.35 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 557 cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 354 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,418 cases (10 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 316 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 557 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 309 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 133 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 150 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 745,802 positive tests and 3,409.876 negative tests with 8,092 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,036 positives as of Thursday.