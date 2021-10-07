A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society History Fest is Oct. 10

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. — DH
The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will host its History Fest on Oct. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at the society’s headquarters at 25905 114th St., Trevor.
Activities will include:
- Pumpkin painting.
- Tour of the on-site, one-room school house.
- Display of Paddock Lake material provided by Terry Burns.
- Antique vehicles.
- Refreshments
- Door prizes.
- Hand-made bird houses for sale.
- Demonstration of blacksmithing.
- Demonstration of lace making.
- Bouncy house.