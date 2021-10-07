A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society History Fest is Oct. 10

Oct 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
/Photo by Earlene Frederick

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. — DH

The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will host its History Fest on Oct. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at the society’s headquarters at 25905 114th St., Trevor.

Activities will include:

  • Pumpkin painting.
  • Tour of the on-site, one-room school house.
  • Display of Paddock Lake material provided by Terry Burns.
  • Antique vehicles.
  • Refreshments
  • Door prizes.
  • Hand-made bird houses for sale.
  • Demonstration of blacksmithing.
  • Demonstration of lace making.
  • Bouncy house.
