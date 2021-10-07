2021 Kenosha County Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy applications open

Oct 7th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Sheriff David Beth and The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announce the 2021 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy. 

Classes are held once a week and will begin Tuesday, October 26th, and end on November 30th, 2021.  The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony.

Highlights of the academy include tours of all the Sheriff’s Department facilities, in-depth discussions, and demonstrations by the Detentions Division, Operations Division, K-9 unit, and a simulated drunk driving arrest.  Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kenosha County residents.  Only 20 applicants will be accepted. 

Applications are available by email at KSDPIO@kenoshacounty.org, on the KSD website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/551/Citizens-Academy, or at The Sheriff’s Department.  Applications will be accepted through October 15th, 2021.

