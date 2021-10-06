Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 8:34 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash in the 2900 block of East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: One vehicle off the road. Possible injuries.
