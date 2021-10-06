Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 6, 2021: 19,230 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,230 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 21 more than Tuesday. There have been 341 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 1 more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 93,075 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,370/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 51.21 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.28 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 551 cases

Paddock Lake — 352 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,408 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 314 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 554 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 308 cases

Paris — 131 cases

Brighton — 149 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 742,832 positive tests and 3,402,027 negative tests with 8,073 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,891 positives as of Wednesday.