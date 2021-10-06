County to host COVID-19 booster dose clinic Friday at Job Center

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

Kenosha County Public Health will host a COVID-19 booster dose clinic from 9 a.m. to noon this Friday, Oct. 8, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. This clinic is intended to serve eligible individuals who do not otherwise have access to a health care provider or other supplier of the vaccine.

Appointments will not be available. Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available at Friday’s clinic.

“With some populations now recommended to receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, this clinic is an effort to reach out to people who may not have easy access to a provider,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “For the general public, there are now many opportunities to get vaccinated at hospitals, clinics, doctor’s offices and pharmacies all across Kenosha County.”

A list of local vaccine providers and links to their appointment systems is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub webpage, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

Federal health authorities are now recommending a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for the following populations that received their second dose of Pfizer more than six months ago:

— People 65 and older.

— People 18 and older living in long-term care.

— People 50 to 64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.

Other populations may receive a booster dose of Pfizer after considering their individual risks and

benefits. This includes:

— People 18 to 49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions.

— People 18 to 64 years old who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or residing in certain settings. This includes first responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

At this time, the Pfizer booster authorization only applies to people who received the Pfizer vaccine for their initial doses. Booster shots have not yet been recommended for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

More information about booster shots from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm.