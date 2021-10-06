A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 10

Oct 6th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus Parish — DH

St. Alphonsus Paris in New Munster will host its Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner Oct. 10.

Turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served individually in carry-out style from 11 am to 3:30 pm. $13/per plate.
Limited indoor seating/outdoor seating. Carry-outs available.

The event also will include: Meat Raffle, 10X Raffle, Kid’s Games, Ladies Booth, Silent Auction, Baked Goods.

Sweets Auction will start at 4 p.m.

Call 262-537-4370 for more information and/or details.

