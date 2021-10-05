Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 5, 2021: 19,209 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 19,209 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 109 more than Monday. There have been 340 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 92,946 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,355/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 51.18 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 48.24 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 551 cases (4 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 352 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,406 cases (6 more than Monday)

Randall — 312 cases (4 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 551 cases (8 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 308 cases (6 more than Monday)

Paris — 131 cases

Brighton — 148 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 740,559 positive tests and 3,394,670 negative tests with 8,064 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,820 positives as of Tuesday.