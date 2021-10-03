Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meetings Oct. 4, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The committee of the whole meeting will be first. At committee of the whole meetings, discussion is held but no action is taken

Among the agenda items for the committee of the whole meeting are:

Discussion regarding the Village’s Special Event Ordinance.

Discussion regarding a proposed dirt bike Ordinance.

The full agenda is available here.

A special board meeting will take place after the committee meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve Resolution R2021-10-1 A Resolution Providing for the Redistricting of the Village of Twin Lakes after the 2020 Census.

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Newport Network Solutions for security cameras at the new Village Hall.

2022 Proposed Budget Review

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.