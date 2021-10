The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Budget Workshop and a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem

The meeting will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

Workshop to receive input, review and discuss the proposed 2022 Village of Salem Lakes Budget.

Discussion on the following items: The use of golf carts on village streets and business license process and procedures.

The full agenda is available here.