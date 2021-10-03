Agenda: Randall School Jt. #1 Annual Meeting Oct. 4, 2021

Oct 3rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall School Jt. #1 District is scheduled to hold its annual meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at the school.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Presentation of 2021-22 Budget.
  • Motion for Adoption of Budget.
  • Motion to approve Tax Levy.

The full agenda is available here.

Share55
Tweet
55 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Randall School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives