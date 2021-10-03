Agenda: Randall School Jt. #1 Annual Meeting Oct. 4, 2021

The Randall School Jt. #1 District is scheduled to hold its annual meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at the school.
Among the agenda items are:
- Presentation of 2021-22 Budget.
- Motion for Adoption of Budget.
- Motion to approve Tax Levy.
