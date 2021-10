The 2021 Annual Town of Wheatland Fire Department Pancake Breakfast will take place from 7 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct..3 at the firehouse in New Munster.

All proceeds go directly to the TWFD. No admission price for this breakfast. You are asked to make a donation. Food will include pancakes, (all the yummy toppings for the pancakes) sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, juices, milk, water. There will also be some great raffle prizes and tours of the fire house and fire trucks.