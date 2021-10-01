Salem Lakes Pumpkindaze is Saturday

/Photo by Stratsan via stock.xchng

The 9th Annual PumpkinDaze will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Salem Lakes Highway/Fire Building, 11252 254th Court, Trevor.

The Recycling and Shredding Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Salem Lakes residents only. Acceptable household items (not commercial grade items) include: Computer cases, CPU’s, keyboards, mice, monitors, scanners, printers, cables, laptops, peripherals, televisions, radios, telephones, cameras, VCR’s, DVD players, stereo components, flash & hard drives, modems & IPads. Please note: Johns Disposal does not clear the electronics data so please be sure to clear any sensitive information off your device(s) before dropping them off.

Paper documents will be securely shredded.

While there will not be a craft/vendor fair this year. Bounce houses will be set up inside the firehouse for the all kids to enjoy, rain or shine.

Food and beverages will be available while Bella Cain takes the stage at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge starting at 50 p.m.