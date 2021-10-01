Kenosha County COVID-19 update Oct. 1, 2021: 18,968 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,968 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 68 more than Thursday. There have been 337 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 92,321 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,214/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 51.03 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.99 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 542 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 348 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,382 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Randall — 305 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 539 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 294 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 130 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 144 cases (1 more than Thursday))

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 730,379 positive tests and 3,370,695 negative tests with 8,009 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,446 positives as of Friday.