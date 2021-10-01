Construction at Highways Q and U scheduled for next week

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Reconstruction of the intersection of Kenosha County highways Q and U in the Village of Bristol is set to begin the week of Oct. 4, 2021.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, and continuing through late fall, Highway U (136th Avenue) will be closed for a short stretch just north of Highway Q (104th Avenue). Through traffic on Highway Q will remain, as will access to businesses and residences.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize County Highway Q, County Highway MB, County Highway C and

County Highway U to get around the closure (see map above).