Carl and Shirley Daniels inducted into Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame

Carl and Shirley Daniels of Brighton are among 12 inductees for 2021 to the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame.

The announcement of this year’s laureates was made by Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development via news release on Friday.

Shirley Daniels died in 2017.

Following is their bio from the announcement:

Carl and Shirley Daniels impacted the development of youth in Kenosha County and across the state for over 60 years. Shirley’s experience began as a 4-H youth in Racine County. Carl and Shirley married in 1954. Even before their seven children joined 4-H, Carl and Shirley became Brighton Explorers 4-H club leaders. Shirley wanted her children involved in 4-H because she knew that the program instilled youth with knowledge, leadership and service opportunities. Together they served as general leaders for 25 years and clothing project leader for 50 years. Both impacted the county program! Carl grew the dairy club membership, doubling the number of members and animals shown. Shirley initially taught sewing at the club level and then as the countywide sewing leader, organizing and leading sewing workshops for hundreds. As a result of her leadership, Shirley was appointed 4-H clothing superintendent at the fair and instructed sewers as a county fair judge for over 30 years. Shirley later served as Kenosha County’s first 4-H Staff Assistant. Carl served as a Director of the Kenosha County Fair and Advisor to the

Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fairs competition. Both were community leaders beyond 4-H. Carl served in leadership roles for Farm Bureau, AMPI, agricultural boards (ASCS) and bank director for Marine/Bank One. Shirley served as the first female President of the Westosha Central School Board, spearheading the first significant high school expansion in over 30 years that included a new gymnasium, cafeteria, music, and computer rooms. Known as doers; their leadership impacted many Kenosha County families, organizations, and communities beyond Extension.