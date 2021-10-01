A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Center Fall Event Saturday, Oct. 9

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Senior Community Center. — DH

Westosha Senior Community Center is hosting a full fall event with Craft vendors, a bake sale, and a silent auction. Lunch on-site features handmade wood fired pizza and grilled brats and hotdogs.

The Center, located at 19200 93rd Street (Hwy C just east of Hwy. 45) in Bristol, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., continues its run of a Market for veggies from its one-acre Healing Garden in raised beds and in ground field plantings. The community has been savoring everything from tomatoes, pumpkins, and butternut, acorn, sunshine, confetti and delicata squash, plus local farm fresh eggs and decorative gourds.

A wood burning kaolin-clay oven, courtesy of an Eagle Scout project, sits in the east end of the garden near the Market. This 700-degree oven will be cranking out lovingly handmade, mouth-watering pizza, Margherita or Loaded Pepperoni. In addition to the Water Buffalo Mozzarella cheese, the freshest of toppings straight from the Healing Garden like Roma tomatoes, green peppers and onions will guarantee an incredible pizza experience!

If anyone doesn’t care for pizza (WHAT?!), the Center will also be offering grilled brats, hotdogs and garden-fresh toppings for Wisconsin diehards or Chicago-style lovers along with chips and a drink.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fall craft sale in Kenosha County without a bake sale from home-made pies, cakes, brownies, fudge and baked breads. Westosha Senior Center’s event will not disappoint.

So, head to Westosha Senior Center Saturday, Oct. 9 to browse Craft vendors from unique jewelry, art and ceramics to photography, speciality chocolates and hand-crafted wood items. Then stroll through the variety of themed sale items for unexpected treasures. Cap your Senior Center visit with a tasty lunch and baked goodies.