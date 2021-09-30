Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 30, 2021: 18,900 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,900 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 46 more than Wednesday. There have been 337 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Wednesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 92,165 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,173/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 51.01 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.96 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 541 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 348 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,374 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 303 cases

Twin Lakes — 534 cases

Wheatland — 293 cases

Paris — 129 cases

Brighton — 143 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 727,007 positive tests and 3,362,504 negative tests with 7,997 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,388 positives as of Thursday.