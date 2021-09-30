Drive-through COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Kenosha County Public Health has made the following announcement regarding drive-through COVID-19 testing:

The Wisconsin National Guard will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Thursday and Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot. Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

No appointments are needed, although advance registration is encouraged at

https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

The Kenosha County Fairgrounds are located at 30820 111th St. Enter through the south gate of the main parking lot on Highway W.

This testing opportunity in western Kenosha County is in addition to several that remain available elsewhere in the area.

This includes a free, 7-day-a-week drive-thru that Illinois-based Northshore Clinical Labs began operating recently in the south parking lot at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave. Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; both rapid and PCR testing is available. This site is scheduled to remain open through Feb. 28, 2022.

“Getting tested if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or you’ve been a close contact of someone who has tested positive is an important safeguard to slow the spread of the virus,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

Freiheit added that those who use at-home testing should be sure to seek a confirmatory PCR lab test if they test positive or if they continue to feel symptoms after testing at home.

A frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.