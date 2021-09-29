Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 29, 2021: 18,854 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,854 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 79 more than Tuesday. There have been 334 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 91,995 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,147/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 50.97 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.92 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 538 cases (27 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 345 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,369 cases (12 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 303 cases

Twin Lakes — 534 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 293 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 129 cases

Brighton — 142 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 724,681 positive tests and 3,352,537 negative tests with 7,979 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,252 positives as of Wednesday.