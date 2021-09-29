2021 Central HS Homecoming Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Central High School held its 2021 Homecoming Parade Wednesday evening.

The parade starts at the school, crosses Highway 50, travels down some streets in Paddock Lake and back to school.

A community pep rally follows the parade in the stadium.

Here is video of the CHS band, a float from the production of the musical and when the cheer squad stopped from some stunting and tumbling at 248th Avenue and 74th Street (things that lended themselves to video coverage):

Here are some more photos from the parade: