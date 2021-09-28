Units responding for alarm at Central HS

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 7:29 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Central High School for a fire alarm.

UPDATE 7:30 a.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond for mutual aid with a truck.

UPDATE 7:34 a.m. — Salem Lakes chief on scene and reports no signs of fire from exterior on three sides. Evacuation underway.

UPDATE 7:36 a.m. — Dispatch relays to fire command report from sheriff’s department resource officer inside building that no smoke or fire found so far.

UPDATE 7:46 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports to dispatch that alarm activation came from a bathroom. No fire. Students and staff re-entering the building.

UPDATE 7:54 a.m. — Fire command reports all units clearing the scene and command terminated.