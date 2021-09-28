Paddock Lake Area Lions Club 2021 spaghetti dinner Oct. 4

Photo by xandert via morgueFile.com

The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Luisa’s Restaurant at 6806 317th Ave.

Tickets are $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 6-12; and free for children under age 6. Meal includes: spaghetti and meatballs, salad and bread. Beverages can be purchased at an additional fee from the bar. Carry outs are available, as well as dine in. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance, by contacting Lions Ralph or Joyce Myers at 262-945-7906 or 262-945-7905 or Lions Mike or Cindy Taylor at 262-914-4242 or 262-914-4241.

There will be raffles also.

Proceeds are used to benefit the community through the service projects of the club.