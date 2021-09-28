Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 28, 2021: 18,775 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 18,775 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 116 more than Monday. There have been 333 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 91,825 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 11,100/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 50.94 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 47.88 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 536 cases (7 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 342 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,357 cases (13 more than Monday)

Randall — 303 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 530 cases (2 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 292 cases (2 more than Monday)

Paris — 129 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 141 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 721,895 positive tests and 3,344,376 negative tests with 7,962 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 70,134 positives as of Tuesday.