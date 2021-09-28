Joe Panek honored for service to Bristol Public Works Dept.

Longtime Bristol Public Works foreman Joe Panek was honored by the Village Board at Monday’s meeting.

Panek, the department’s foreman for 29 years, was presented with a plaque by village President Michael Farrell.

Village officials praised Panek and thanked him for his service.

“He’s been my right hand for 30 years,” said village administrator Randy Kerkman. “He will be missed.”

“I had hoped at one time that we would retire together,” Kerkman added, though Kerkman is staying with the village.

Farrell praised Panek for his dedication and thanked his family for sharing him with the village for so many years.

Trustee John McCabe told a story illustrating Panek’s dedication. The village was experiencing flooding and McCabe called public works. Though it was well after hours, Panek answered the phone.

Here is video of the plaque presentation: